Silver alert issued for missing Haywood County man

Allen Rodney Webster
Allen Rodney Webster(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for a missing man from Haywood County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

According to officials, 74-year-old Allen Rodney Webster was last seen driving a 2015 Ford F350 Dully with a Florida license plate reading: BHF3K on Yon Way in Maggie Valley, NC. He lives on Johnathan Creek Road in Waynesville, NC.

Webster is described as six foot three and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve zip up jacket, blue jeans and an Army 1st Infantry Division hat. He also has a gauze pad on his jaw due to cancer.

Officials said Webster’s truck has several Army and American flag decals, dully and a silver tool box in the back.

Anyone with information about Allen Rodney Webster should call Samantha Carter at the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.

