Tiger Woods makes 23rd straight cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has backed into more history at the Masters.

On a cold, rainy morning, Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters despite closing the weather-delayed second round with back-to-back bogeys. He ties the record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Woods has never missed the Masters cut since turning professional.

Woods finished the round with a 1-over 73 and walked off the course a shot above the projected cut line of 2-over 146. But the line climbed to 3 over when Justin Thomas made a bogey at the 17th.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.