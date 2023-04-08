Tiger Woods makes 23rd straight cut

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has backed into more history at the Masters.

On a cold, rainy morning, Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters despite closing the weather-delayed second round with back-to-back bogeys. He ties the record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Woods has never missed the Masters cut since turning professional.

Woods finished the round with a 1-over 73 and walked off the course a shot above the projected cut line of 2-over 146. But the line climbed to 3 over when Justin Thomas made a bogey at the 17th.

