Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old to change not guilty plea

(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Thomas County Jail)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of Serenity McKinney is expected to change her not guilty plea to murder charges next week in Bullitt County Circuit Court on Monday.

According to court documents, Catherine McKinney is expected to change her not guilty plea to guilty for the murder of her four-year-old daughter.

Serenity was last seen around Christmas 2020. Her extended family raised alarm bells about her safety in 2021 and begged the community to help find her after her mother and boyfriend were arrested in Kansas.

Five days later, investigators found the toddler’s body in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson county line.

Catherine McKinney is expected to be back in court on April 10.

