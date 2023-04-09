15 injured in CATS bus crash in north Charlotte

The crash happened near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue.
CATS bus
CATS bus(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people were hurt in a crash involving a CATS bus in north Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to Medic, the crash happened near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue.

Medic said 15 people involved in the incident were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

