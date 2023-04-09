Buncombe Co. deputies investigate shooting at apartment complex

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after shots were fired in Arden.

Deputies say they responded to a scene along Greenville Ave. Saturday around 11 p.m.

Deputies say suspects in a white sedan fired and hit four unoccupied vehicles before fleeing the scene.

If you know anything - contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

