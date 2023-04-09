Crews respond to fire at retirement community in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard City Fire Department said crews responded to a kitchen fire at the College Walk Retirement Community early Sunday morning.

Officials said crews responded to the scene along N. College Row shortly after Midnight.

According to officials, when crews arrived, they noticed smoke from the kitchen, so they activated the sprinkler system, which contained the flames, and helped firefighters extinguish them. Thankfully, officials reported that no injuries were reported following the incident.

The Transylvania County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.