Driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville County

Patrick Sheehan
Patrick Sheehan(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after one person was killed during a crash along I-385 Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:56 p.m. near the 37 Mile Marker of I-385.

According to troopers, the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind by another car, which caused them to lose control and crash into the median barrier. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, Patrick Sheehan, was charged with felony DUI involving death following the crash. He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

