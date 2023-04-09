Easley Police responding after car crashes into yard

Officials are responding after a car crashed into an Easley yard.
Officials are responding after a car crashed into an Easley yard.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department is on scene after a car crashed into a residential yard.

FOX Carolina news crews are also on scene.

Neighbors say they believe this was the end result of a police chase/. We are working to get those details confirmed by officials.

FOX Carolina crews report one person at the scene is in handcuffs.

Stay with us as we work to get more details confirmed.

