Fans and players return to the Masters Sunday following rainy weekend

AUGUSTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) -The Masters Tournament resumed Sunday, and fans were happy to be back after stormy weather ended play early on Friday and Saturday.

Storms caused players to stop multiple times Friday afternoon before the tournament stopped completely after two trees fell onto the course during windy conditions. Players tried to resume their rounds on Saturday, but play was eventually suspended again when rainy weather returned.

Thankfully sunny skies were out on Sunday and fans said they were just happy to be out on the course.

The Masters is expected to finish up on Sunday.

