FBI, state agents lend hand in Isle of Palms shooting investigation

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement is helping Isle of Palms investigators comb through video and evidence of Friday’s shooting that left six people hurt.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department says the two law enforcement agencies are supporting intelligence, investigative and crisis management efforts.

“Our investigators are continuing to work hard to go through all the video that is online and submitted to us,” Storen says. “We are working with our partners at the FBI and SLED to analyze all the evidence that was collected at the scene.”

Storen also confirmed on Sunday that one of the six victims of the shooting remains in the hospital but is in “stable” condition. The other five victims have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Most of the victims are in their teens. At least one of the victims is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd. around 5:20 p.m.

While details of what led to the shooting have been limited, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says there was a gathering involving high school seniors from around the Lowcountry for “senior skip day.” At one point, two fights broke out, and that is when police say shots rang out.

It is not yet clear what school district(s) the students were from or what caused the fights to break out.

Storen thanked the public for their support and help in the ongoing investigation. He also encouraged anyone with information to call the police department at 843-886-6522 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

The following agencies assisted the Isle of Palms Police Department in the response to the shooting:

The Charleston Police Department, Summerville Police, Mount Pleasant Police, Sullivan’s Island Police, North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, SLED, the FBI, ATF, the Isle of Palms Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Port City, Charleston County Emergency Management Division, the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

