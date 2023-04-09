First Presbyterian Church of Greenville debuts new section on Easter

First Presbyterian of Greenville
First Presbyterian of Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Presbyterian Church of Greenville opened the doors to its new location Sunday as part of its Easter services.

Church officials recently announced that Easter Sunday would be the first time they would have services in their new Worship & Arts Center.

According to officials, the new center was built to increase seating for their Ignite Modern Worship service and to increase engagement as an arts center.

First Presbyterian Church of Greenville recently celebrated its 175th anniversary in Early March.

