Frosty nights and quiet days ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have chilly temperatures on the way including the threat of frost on Tuesday. The rest of the week is quiet and gradually warming until our next storm chance on Friday.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert for the Upstate Tuesday morning for frost

Cooler for the next couple of days

Drier and warming next week

Easter Sunday has been a 180 over the weather we saw on Saturday. Temperatures are still quite cool for this time of year, running about 10 degrees below normal. Highs are in the upper 50s to low 60s plus winds, particularly in the Upstate, are still gusting 20 to 30 mph into the evening. Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight with some mountains locations flirting with the freezing mark for morning lows.

Monday is still a touch on the cool side with highs five to 10 degrees below normal. We top out in the upper 50s to the mid 60s despite abundant sunshine. However, by Tuesday, temperatures are back on track in the mid 60s to the low 70s and staying nice and sunny. Temperature bump up again for Wednesday highs about five degrees above normal in the low to mid 70s. The week ahead is sunny and dry until Friday. Scattered showers are on tap for the end of the week, but as of right now, no severe weather in the forecast.

Dry and gradually warming (Fox Carolina)

