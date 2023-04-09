Man charged after reportedly breaking into home with shotgun

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged Saturday after allegedly breaking into a home with a shotgun.

Deputies said the incident happened along Courtney Street sometime on Saturday night.

According to deputies, they believe the suspect, Richard Bagwell, was under the influence of drugs and hallucinating. They added that Bagwell reportidly thought people were trying to break into his home.

Deputies said following these reported hallucinations, Bagwell went to a nearby house to find the “burglars” and broke into a home while holding a shotgun. Deputies stated that the homeowner fired a warning shot near Bagwell but did not injure him.

Neighbors soon found Bagwell unconscious nearby, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. After being released from the hospital, deputies took Bagwell into custody and charged him with first-degree burglary.

