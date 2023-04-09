Officers investigating after driver hits multiple cars in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run that recently damaged multiple vehicles.

Officers said the driver allegedly hit the vehicles on East Butler Road near I-385 exit 34.

According to officers, the three people pictured above are considered persons of interest and are wanted for questions.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Krause at 864-289-8900 ext#5 or email gkrause@mauldinpolice.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.