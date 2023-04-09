Officials investigate fire at Simpsonville stone factory

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Fire Department says they’re investigating after a fire was extinguished at a stone factory on Sunday.

Officials responded to Coronado Stone Products on Grandview Drive around 2:00 p.m.

Crews say there are no injuries and all roads are now back open near the scene.

Officials say they’re still investigating what caused this fire.

