Officials investigate fire at Simpsonville stone factory

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Fire Department says they’re investigating after a fire was extinguished at a stone factory on Sunday.

Officials responded to Coronado Stone Products on Grandview Drive around 2:00 p.m.

Crews say there are no injuries and all roads are now back open near the scene.

Officials say they’re still investigating what caused this fire.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.