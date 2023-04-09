Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man dies in overnight crash in Spartanburg
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board Chairman resigns days after president
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says

Latest News

Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope, big crowd mark Easter in flower-adorned Vatican square
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash involving nine vehicles...
Nearby healthcare workers help victims of 9-car crash: ‘Adrenaline took over’
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
Following a two-hour visitation, a memorial service was held for Scott Dubis on Saturday at...
Services held for Summerville native killed in Syria