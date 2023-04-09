Two injured after tree falls onto car in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Fire Department said two people were injured Friday afternoon when a tree fell onto a car on Ninety Six Highway.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 2:41 p.m. and found that two people were still trapped inside the car that the tree had fallen onto.

According to officials, Price’s Wreck service helped lift the tree off the car so crews could use a winch to pull the vehicle away from it. After they removed the var, firefighters used tools to get into the car and get the two people out, where they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Greenwood City Fire, Greenwood County EMS, Greenwood City Police, Greenwood County Sheriff, Greenwood County Emergency Services and Price’s Wrecker Service of Ninety Six all responded to help with this incident.

