What is plantar fasciitis, the pain that plagues Tiger Woods?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiger Woods said plantar fasciitis is what led him to withdraw from the Masters this morning.

He withdrew about 90 minutes before play resumed Sunday morning in a rain-delayed third round.

Plantar fasciitis is a common ailment causes stabbing heel pain and is blamed on inflammation of the plantar fascia, a thick tissue across the bottom of your foot, connecting the heel bone to the toes.

For people who suffer from it, the pain is worst when they wake up or after the feet have been immobile for a long period. As they move around, the pain usually subsides or at least eases.

Woods said he woke up early this morning and tried to move around to ease that pain, but it just never subsided enough for him to play today.

He tweeted: “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters, who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

Plantar fasciitis is most common in runners and people who are overweight, but doctors don’t entirely understand what causes it.

In Woods’ case, it’s almost certainly related to a devastating car accident that required extensive surgery and recovery. He still hasn’t quite recovered from it.

Woods was injured in 2021 when his car careened off a suburban Los Angeles road at over 85 mph, crushing his right leg so badly that he said doctors considered amputation.

Asked how much hardware held it together, Woods replied: “A lot.”

Last year’s Masters marked his return to professional golf. He’s said he wouldn’t play in the Masters if he didn’t think he could win, and he tried this year.

He made the cut both this year and last, but his performance isn’t what we’ve become accustomed to from the five-time Masters champion.

His limp was noticeable at this year’s Masters, especially late in the day. It got worse as the weather dampened and temperatures dropped later in the week.

Still, he seemed determined to continue.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said after his second round Saturday. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”

The problem for him hasn’t been hitting the ball, but walking the notoriously hilly course at Augusta National.

Woods remains a favorite among the public and an inspiration to many.

On Saturday, he made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters, joining Fred Couples and Gary Player for most consecutive cuts made all time.

Woods became the fourth player to withdraw from this year’s tournament, joining Louis Oosthuizen, Will Zalatoris, and Kevin Na.

