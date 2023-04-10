1 arrest made in ongoing mail theft investigation in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested one person in an ongoing investigation after multiple residents reported their mail being stolen from post office drop boxes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were first reported in February.

Deputies said in some cases, checks had been taken and forged and checks were cashed or deposited into accounts with banks statewide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are several persons of interest and one arrest has been made, but the cases are still ongoing.

“This is a reminder to check your bank accounts and make sure checks have cleared or arrived at their destination. Also, the Sheriff’s Office recommends that if the mail that you are sending is important documents, money or valuable to place them inside the post office.”

Deputies said taking important documents inside to mail them is safer than mailing them using the post office drop box.

If anyone has been a victim of mail theft, call 911 to file a report with local law enforcement.

