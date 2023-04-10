Aliyah Boston and 2 teammates could head to the Fever

((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. Some of her Gamecock teammates could be joining her on the same team.

Gamecock guard Brea Beal averaged 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game during her four years on the team.

ESPN.com has Boston and Beal being taken in the first round by the Indiana Fever.

In the second round they are predicting Zia Cooke joining her teammates with the Fever.

Cooke has averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist per game during this year’s season.

These three have played together and were called “The Freshies” as part of the recruiting class of 2019.

Along with teammate Larticia Amihere, they helped the Gamecock women make it to three straight Final Four games and the 2022 National Championship.

All four of them have been invited to be in NYC for the live draft. 

The draft is Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

