DHEC joins national efforts to discourage food waste, address food insecurity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is working to remind residents of the simple steps to take at home to limit negative economic, environmental and social impacts of wasted food during Food Waste Prevention Week.

The awareness week, which was originally founded and celebrated in Florida in 2021, is celebrated for the first time nationally starting the week of April 10-16.

Food Waste Prevention Week aims to inspire cultural change around food waste so that families can save money, reduce the adverse impacts of food waste on the environment and address hunger.

“A key step in eliminating food waste is educating the public about their role in the process,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs. “Most food waste occurs at home, so taking the initiative to first realize the amount of food a home tosses into the trash can lead to smart food habits that create a more sustainable future.”

Food is the number one item thrown away by Americans each year, resulting in up to 40% of the nation’s food supply not being consumed and an annual loss of more than $200 billion. This squanders the land, water, energy, labor and other resources used to produce, package and move food from farms to plates.

Wasted foods happens at all levels, from fields going unharvested, produce getting discarded based on appearance, confusing date labels and consumers buying too much, leaving food to spoil.

To combat food waste in South Carolina, DHEC created Don’t Waste Food SC (DWFSC) initiative in 2016.

As the awareness week goes national, DWFSC is focused on spreading the message locally by providing home-based tips to prevent wasted food as well as pointing to resources where residents can get more South Carolina-specific information about food insecurity and how to make an impact.

Below are some steps to take to reduce food waste:

Plan your meals and shop smart. Use what you have at home first. Make a list of what you need and stick to it.

. Prepare perishable food soon after shopping so it doesn’t have time to spoil. Consider meal prepping. Freeze items. Remember FIFO: first in, first out. Be mindful of Prep smart and store smartPrepare perishable food soon after shopping so it doesn’t have time to spoil. Consider meal prepping. Freeze items. Remember FIFO: first in, first out. Be mindful of storage specifics , especially for produce.

Learn about date labels. Food doesn’t magically spoil on label dates.

Love your leftovers. If dining out, take your leftovers home. Be creative to make new meals from extras.

Donate non-perishable items. One in 10 South Carolinians faces hunger, according to Feeding America. Find a food bank location near you.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.