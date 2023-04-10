Easter morning dog attack hospitalizes woman in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An Easter morning dog attack sent a woman to the hospital in Sumter.

Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call at around 6 a.m. Sunday about a woman near the 900 block of Oswego Highway being attacked by dogs.

SCSO said the woman is a resident of the area and was walking near her home. Investigators said there is currently no indication she provoked the animals.

Deputies found two dogs attacking the woman in a ditch. One of the dogs fled when the deputies approached and yelled. The second dog released the woman. Investigators said it turned to attack the deputies, who shot and killed it.

The woman is severely injured and was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital. Investigators said the dogs are believed to be pit bulls.

Animal Control is assisting in the search for the second animal, at the time of writing it has not been located. The animal is described as brown and white. Investigators are urging the public to call 911 immediately if they see a loose and aggressive dog in the area.

Deputies are investigating the nearby area to determine the owner(s) of the animals. They said they have located a suspected owner and potential charges are being considered. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “This is preventable and intolerable. Dogs must not be allowed to roam freely.”

