GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re responding to a fatality.

The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Durham Rd. just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

We are working to learn more from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.