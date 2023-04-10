Greenville Drive gears up for opening day on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring in Greenville means baseball is back and the Greenville Drive says it is ready to welcome fans back to Fluor Field for another season.

The 2023 Drive season kicks off on Tuesday, April 11 against the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 p.m. The the Jazz Antagonists will provide music to welcome fans back to Fluor Field outside the Main Street gates at 6 p.m. along with balloon artists, magicians, face painters, plus Calvin Blassingame, a local caricature artist.

Organizers say over the past eight months, the Drive has working on developing the Fluor Field Entertainment District as well as adding several new ballpark facility and fan experience upgrades, with fans getting their first chance to experience these new amenities on Opening Night.

“We’re ready, thrilled and excited for the 2023 Drive season to get underway at Fluor Field,” said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “Drive Baseball in Downtown Greenville is our favorite community tradition and the fan experience at Fluor Field this season will be our best yet. We can’t wait for the community to join us at the ballpark for Opening Week presented by TD Bank and all season long.”

According to organizers, fans will notice several additional ballpark enhancements including an expanded 500 Club that includes a new full-service kitchen and extended terrace space overlooking District 356. The outfield wall at Fluor Field has also been aesthetically transformed with the addition of padding and a reconfigured creative look for all outfield wall signage.

The Greenville Drive also announced a new beer being offered at Fluor Field this season – Rallyville Lager. Brewed in partnership with New Realm Brewery, Rallyville Lager, the official beer of the Greenville Drive, is a beer that embodies and represents the spirit of our community. A lager rich in flavor while still smooth, refreshing, and easy to drink, Rallyville Lager is a beer for the entire community to enjoy.

