LIVE BLOG: Boston predicted to be No. 1 pick in 2023 WNBA draft

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Women’s NBA draft is expected to be a big night for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will go to the Indiana Fever. Some of her Gamecock teammates could be joining her on the same team.

Furman head women’s basketball coach Jackie Carson will join FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole in the studio for the draft, which begins Monday night at 7 p.m.

They will post live updates in the blog below. If you have any questions for Coach Carson, let us know in the comments!

