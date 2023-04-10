Local tire shop giving free services for church vans in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A tire shop in Greenville is giving back to local churches by helping with their church vans.

Churches can bring their vans to Simuns Tire Shop on Woodside Avenue to get new tires and an oil change, all for free.

We’re told the free services are a way to say thank you to the community and neighbors who help make the business a success.

“If you want to give back to the community, you want tot get back to everybody you can because that’s the whole art of it,” said Charles Washington Service Customer Tech. “You know, if you’re blesses and you’re able to bless someone, I think that’s the whole cheat by being blessed. We want to bless others.”

Churches can stop by anytime this week through Saturday, April 15 for the free services.

