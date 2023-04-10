Man arrested after allegedly killing his brother with baseball bat in Richland Co.

Man arrested after allegedly causing fatal injuries to his brother.
The mugshot of Samuel Dantzler, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a...
The mugshot of Samuel Dantzler, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a baseball bat.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother.

Deputies said 41-year-old Samuel Dantzler has been charged with murder.

Investigators said deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Shoreditch Drive just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, for reports of an unresponsive male.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old male victim in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, they believe Dantzler attacked his brother with a baseball bat causing fatal injuries.

Investigators added Dantzler has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

