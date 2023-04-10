Man held at gunpoint as suspect drives away with vehicle, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are searching for a man after an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to River Wind Apartments on Heywood Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. in reference to an armed carjacking.

Once on scene, officers spoke with a witness, who recorded the incident on a cellphone, and the victim.

The victim told officers that he went to check his mailbox at around 11 p.m. when a white SUV, possibly a white Toyota Highlander, drove past him with an unknown tag, according to police.

Police said the victim checked his mail and then walked back to his vehicle where he was attempting to fix his gas cap.

At this time, officers said a man walked past the victim possibly wearing a white hoodie or shirt, possibly black jeans and white shoes. The victim told officers the man was about five-feet-ten inches tall with dark curly hair.

According to police, the victim told officers they had a short conversation, before the man walked past him two more times. On the third time, the man pointed a gun at the victim’s head and told him to start the vehicle, police said.

Once this happens, the victim starts the vehicle and gets out, and the man then gets inside the vehicle then drives away, police said.

After the vehicle drives away, the victim told officers the white SUV, he had seen earlier, followed behind the vehicle.

The victim said the vehicle is a black Dodge Challengers that has a grill with a red trim and tinted windows.

It also has a spider badge between the front wheel frame and the driver-side door, on the passenger side of the vehicle, there is an Atlanta Braves badge, which is located between the front wheel frame and the passenger-side door.

If anyone has information regarding this carjacking, call 911.

