NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware on Monday who now faces charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning and a judge set a $3,000 bond for Ware.

On Monday afternoon Ware posted his bond and was released from jail, he had a first appearance Monday as well and future court dates are currently unknown, according to the ICSO.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

“Ware sat out this weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, with Rick Ware Racing — the Cup Series’ team owned by his father — releasing a statement Saturday morning that the 27-year-old driver had stepped away “to focus on a personal matter,” according to a NASCAR statement.

“Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway,” according to NASCAR.

