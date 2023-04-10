NC deputies looking for teen who ran away from foster home

Allison Henderson
Allison Henderson(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who ran away from her foster home.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Allison Henderson left her foster home on WV Thompson Road in the Harris Community of Rutherford County. She was last seen wearing black clothes.

Henderson is described as five foot four and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights.

Deputies said Henderson is believed to still be in the area.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Allison Henderson is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

