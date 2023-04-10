NC nurses hold rally over patient safety, other unsafe working conditions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Registered nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville are holding a rally to highlight their patient safety concerns and other unsafe working conditions.

National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) said nurses at Mission Hospital want to bring awareness to increased incidents of workplace violence, broken hospital equipment and unsafe staffing levels.

“HCA is at it again with prioritizing profits over patient care,” said Hannah Drummond, RN in the emergency department at Mission Hospital. “As an emergency room nurse, it is unacceptable to have patients waiting more than 12 hours to receive care. Instead of increasing staffing in the Emergency Department to reduce wait times, HCA cut staff and sent nurses home. This is unconscionable. HCA doesn’t value our patients and the community we serve.”

The organization said whenever nurses have an unsafe staffing assignment that may lead to negative patient outcomes, the RNs document it in an Assignment Despite Objection (ADO) form and submit it to hospital management. In a recent ADO, a nurse reported that more than 25 patients had to wait in the waiting room for an entire day before being seen by a nurse.

The rally will be held at Mission Hospital on Monday at 8 a.m.

