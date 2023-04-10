New motion: State calls for Zachary Hughes in contempt for ‘intentionally misleading officials’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants to hold Zachary Hughes in contempt after failing to provide his iPhone passcode, despite a court order.

Zachary Hughes is charged with murder in the October 2021 death of Christina Parcell.

According to a new motion filed by Deputy Solicitor William McMaster, Hughes intentionally misled investigators by providing a “bogus” iPhone passcode with an accompanying fake backstory for the creation of the passcode and the defendant know this information was incorrect.

The motion quotes an email from Hughes’ attorney Mark Moyer to McMaster saying, “Mr. Hughes does no precisely recall what his password was for the phone, but he believes it was a combination of Beethoven’s birth and death year (1770 and 1827) as well as his birthday (12/6). He believes the most likely combination of those numbers would be 177027 or 177016.”

The email was sent on Oct. 3, 2022, two weeks after the court granted the state’s motion to provide access and compel Zachary Hughes to disclose the passcode to his iPhone.

Court documents say law enforcement attempted to use numbers provided by Moyer, but they were unsuccessful.

On Oct. 10, 2022 Solicitor Walk Wilkins emailed Moyer saying, “As you can imagine, with Mr. Hughes’ renowned piano playing skills, I find it difficult to believe that he can’t remember 6 sequential numbers.”

According to the motion, law enforcement attempted over 670,000 possible passcodes in the in their attempts to unlock the defendant’s iPhone. On Feb. 8, 2023, the passcode protection of the defendant’s phone was “broken” by electronic means and the correct passcode was identified as 784733.

The motion from the solicitor’s office goes on to point out Hughes’ intelligence, as illustrated by previous motions submitted by the defense.

“More recently, Defendant has shown an incredible capacity to memorize and retain information. Beginning in 2020, Defendant began the process of memorizing all 32 of Beethoven’s sonatas, approximately 600 pages of music, and recorded himself performing those pieces from memory,” the motion said. “Beethoven’s 32 sonatas constitute 10-11 hours of music.”

The motion being filed claims Hughes intentionally undermined law enforcement’s attempts to unlock his phone. Therefore, the defendant is in criminal contempt.

The state is asking the court to punish Hughes accordingly by imposing an active and punitive sentence of incarceration.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.