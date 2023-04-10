Restoring civility in government: SC’s Civility Pledge and access ‘to the same universe of facts’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Does America have an incivility problem? Data from multiple surveys suggests there is. And one study finds 68% of Americans believe it’s a “major problem.” In response there’s the Civility Pledge, drafted by the Municipal Association of South Carolina the pledge is more evident in local municipalities, and other states have taken notice.

Cornelius Huff has been serving citizens since he was a teen.

“I can still pick it up and do it,” he said.

He started in the Inman Fire Department and now in his 50′s still volunteers.

“It’s a calling,” Huff said. “Watching families lose everything that they have, watching children perish and die from accidents. It’s very difficult.”

And effective 2014, he’s been juggling volunteer fire fighter, and city mayor.

“You have to lead in leadership stating, ‘Hey, I’m willing to compromise,’” Huff said. “I’m willing to do what it takes to make your community better.”

Huff says in emergency services fire comes with the territory, but he doesn’t like them big or small in government.

“It makes you think about where this world is really going,” he said. “And as a leader you want to make sure that you do everything that’s keeps something like that from happening in your territory.”

In 2021, the city signed the Civility Pledge and ordinance. It’s agreeing to disagree without disrespect, making sure everyone has access to the same “universe of facts,” cultivating trust and relationships, and taking the “win or lose” attitude out of the process.

“You have to start right. That’s why it’s at the beginning,” he said.

The Civility Pledge is read after the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance and is adhered to by everyone in the chamber.

“Everybody in that room. That’s why we say it together,” he said.

Scott Slatton is a former city manager, and current director of advocacy and communications for the Municipal Association of South Carolina, representing the state’s 271 incorporated cities and towns.

“The vitriol has gone both ways and so our board of directors recognized that as local leaders it’s up to our municipal elected officials to set the example at the level closest to the people — the local level of government closest to the people to set the example for their communities,” Slatton said. “We have field services managers in particular, who are cities and towns everyday if the week.”

At least a dozen states have adopted South Carolina’s blueprint “restoring civility to local government.” But it doesn’t end with elected offices, clerk and treasurers’ associations, business and human resources associations, and school districts have also embraced civility principles.

“It sets the foundation for where you want to go,” Huff said. “It’s simple.”

“This is an ongoing campaign,” Slatton added. “We want to work together to move our entire state forward, rather than ‘it’s us, verses them.’”

To learn more about adopting the pillars of civility and the Civility Pledge visit https://www.masc.sc/civility-respect-solutions

