Spartanburg teenager sentenced for 2019 shooting that killed 15-year-old

Da’Coreian Gossett
Da’Coreian Gossett(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for a shooting that left one person dead in 2019.

Officials said 19-year-old Da’Coreian Gossett pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison today.

According to officials, Gossett admitted that he shot and killed 15-year-old Juan Calderon in July 2019. They explained that Calderon was to buy a cell phone from one of Gossett’s co-defendants when Gossett shot him.

Two of Gossett’s co-defendants also pleaded guilty today. Takyus Hawes was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended to 5 years in prison, and five years of probation for accessory after the fact. George Waters, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years, suspended to time served of 1355 days, and five years of probation for misprision of a felony.

Officials said one of the co-defendants, Chizon Richardson, is still facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
Officials are responding after a car crashed into an Easley yard.
Easley Police arrest man after car crashes into yard
Generic crime scene
Man charged after reportedly breaking into home with shotgun
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Getting Answers: I385, Exit 30
Getting Answers: I385, Exit 30
Love Letters to Murdaugh
Love Letters to Murdaugh
Prosecutors Push in Murder Case
Prosecutors Push in Murder Case
Zachary Hughes
New motion: State calls for Zachary Hughes in contempt for ‘intentionally misleading officials’