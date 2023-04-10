Spartanburg teenager sentenced for 2019 shooting that killed 15-year-old

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for a shooting that left one person dead in 2019.

Officials said 19-year-old Da’Coreian Gossett pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison today.

According to officials, Gossett admitted that he shot and killed 15-year-old Juan Calderon in July 2019. They explained that Calderon was to buy a cell phone from one of Gossett’s co-defendants when Gossett shot him.

Two of Gossett’s co-defendants also pleaded guilty today. Takyus Hawes was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended to 5 years in prison, and five years of probation for accessory after the fact. George Waters, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years, suspended to time served of 1355 days, and five years of probation for misprision of a felony.

Officials said one of the co-defendants, Chizon Richardson, is still facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.