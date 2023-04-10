Inaugural jazz festival coming to Greenville this summer

Greenville Jazz Fest
Greenville Jazz Fest(City of Greenville)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced a free jazz festival featuring Grammy award-winning talent is happening this summer.

The event will feature national acts such as the Grammy award-winning group Rebirth Brass Band and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra as well as local jazz groups such as The Tish Oney Jazz Orchestra featuring Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band, Illiana Rose Cuban Jazz Band and The Wheel All Stars.

City officials have been working on this for about three years. They plan to extend the Greenville Jazz Fest to a two-day festival in 2024 with an increased number of performances, expanded footprint across Greenville’s music venues and additional on-site activities and educational opportunities.

The festival will stretch outside downtown and bring jazz into the community by partnering with local music venues to host jazz performances all weekend long.

The City is partnering with The Greenville Jazz Collective to host JazzEd Sessions leading up to the festival at the Juanita Butler, Nicholtown and West Greenville Community Centers. Children are invited to come and learn more about the rich history of jazz and the instruments used to create the sounds.

Music education for the youth is a major component of the event. The City is partnering with Greenville County Schools (GCS) to showcase performances by the All-Country Jazz Ensemble, a musical group comprised of 20 students from five GCS schools, as well as the Fine Arts Center Jazz All-Stars.

The festival is happening June 3 on Main Street from Broad Street to Falls Park Drive from 4 p.m. to `10 p.m.

There will be two stages located along Main Street, as well as food trucks and beverage locations.

The festival is currently welcoming applications for food truck vendors and will be seeking the help of over 50 volunteers.

More information about this festival can be found at greenvillejazz.com.

