Tri-County Technical College freezes tuition for fourth year

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Tri-County Technical College Commission (TCTC) announced it is freezing in-county 2023-2024 tuition costs for a fourth consecutive year.

The Upstate college’s tuition remains the second lowest in the S.C. Technical College System and the lowest in the Upstate. A two-year degree at Tri-County costs roughly less than one semester at a four-year college or university.

“Making college accessible and affordable to all citizens in the tri-county region is our priority,” said TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay. “In addition to a steady tuition rate, Tri-County offers financial aid packages that can account for nearly the full cost to attend college. We also offer the kind of support services students need to balance school with work and family life.”

The TCTC Commission also approved transitioning from course fees to a per semester program fee beginning with the fall 2023 semester program. The purpose of this chance is to make course fees easier to understand and to help students to budget and plan more accurately.

For example, instead of seeing eight different fees listed for things like packet fees and testing and licensing fees, these fees will roll into a single program fee that will appear on the student’s bill each semester. Program fees are assessed based on number of enrolled credit hours and declared program of study and may be covered by scholarship funding or other financial aid.

“Making education accessible and affordable has been TCTC’s mission since its inception,” said Tom Strange, chair of the TCTC Commission. “We are pleased to be able to not raise our in-county tuition rates for the upcoming academic year and urge students to take advantage of the broad range of financial aid and scholarships that support their education.”

Tuition rate and program fees are published here.

