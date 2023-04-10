Upstate College helps students prepare for careers on low budgets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It can be tough going to college, short on money, living on your own, and navigating a new time in life. Now, one Upstate University is working to make it a little easier.

Converse in Spartanburg is changing the game. Helping struggling students on tight budgets through a one-stop shop on campus. Tucked on the bottom floor of the Montgomery Student Center, sits Valkyrie Supply. Named after their mascot.

Senior Zahra Cross said, “Valkyrie Supply gives them different meals to make, gives them snacks, food to have, hygiene products so they don’t have to go off campus and spend their money every day. This is all open just for free.”

Cross and grad assistant Sam Prescott, run the central hub. Restocking shelves, clothing racks, and sifting through donations. The idea is to help students with their basic needs.

“It’s a space for them to feel comfortable and safe”, said Prescott. “You might not have a swipe or you already used your swipe and you’re upstairs and you’re wanting a snack. And they’re asking where can I get a snack so that I don’t have to spend my money. We can just come down to Valkyrie and grab a granola bar.”

Valkyrie Supply also holds a career closet to make sure students are interview ready.

Prescott said, “I think this is huge, It’s such a great opportunity that I got to step into and just to know that I get to serve the community in that way is really great and I’m just excited that I get to be a part of that.”

With Valkyrie Supply, there are no strings. They just ask you to take what you need.

The school is always looking for donations. Click here if you would like to donate.

