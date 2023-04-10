Upstate dog helping nonprofit save animals’ lives by donating blood

Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The month of April is designated as National Pet Month and the Blood Connection has launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging animals to donate blood.

The nonprofit has kicked off its “Be Pawsitive” campaign which aims at raising awareness about the need for blood from cats and dogs.

5-year-old Rosie and her owner learned about the campaign and now she is a regular donor.

“We have heard about a couple of animals that Rosie’s donations have gone to help...,” said Rosie’s owner. “The fact that giving does help, it puts a warm spot in our hearts.”

Veterinarians say there are a variety of scenarios that might require a blood transfusion for an animal. That includes when an animal needs surgery or loses blood due to an accidents, a ruptured tumor or something else that causes bleeding.

Blood transfusions can also happen with cases of severe anemia or poisoning.

“Blood is a very valuable commodity and so we really appreciate our blood donors,” said Amy Declue with Fetch Specialty and Emergency Veterinary services. “The dogs and cats that donate are heroes.”

Dogs and cats must meet certain guidelines before donating blood but specifics can vary from one clinic or blood bank to the next. In general, animals must be healthy, up to date with shots and within certain age and weight guidelines.

