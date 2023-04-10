Upstate family spends Easter cooking dinner for local homeless shelter

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday in the Neel family kitchen in Pickens, an Easter feast was prepared.

It included ham, turkey, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, rolls, rice, just to name a few dishes.

Instead of cooking for just themselves like in years past, John and Lisa Neel, their family, and even some of their neighbors cooked for the Pickens County Shelter of Hope.

“It is better to give than to receive, so just by doing this brings us joy,” said Lisa.

“A day like this, if you have no family, it’s very lonely. And for a family to come together and cook a meal like this and serve it here, it makes it more like a home,” said Pickens County Shelter of Hope Owner Tracy Gantt.

Around 40 people spent Easter Sunday at the emergency homeless shelter, but this year there was homecooked food.

The Neel’s decided about a week ago this is how they wanted to spend their Easter, instead of just having a family dinner. They hope Sunday was the first of many “family” meals they’ll be able to provide to the shelter.

“That’s what Easter is about. It’s about giving new life, new beginnings, new hope. And I think they provide that to a lot of people who don’t have it,” said John.

“Jesus did what he did out of love, and that’s what I take from resurrection Sunday, Easter Sunday, whatever you call it, is love,” said Pickens County Shelter of Hope Owner Sunshine Gantt.

