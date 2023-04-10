Woman dies a week after crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead a week after a crash.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on Saturday, April 1, on Asheville Highway near Highway 56.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, a truck was trying to turn onto US 176 from a private driveway when the victim’s car crashed into them and overturned. Both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The coroner said the passenger in the car, 63-year-old Phiev Blang, was also taken to the hospital, where she passed away on Saturday, April 8, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the crash or the condition of the drivers. We will update this story as we learn more.

