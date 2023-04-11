Axe throwing house coming to Greenville

(Stumpy's Hatchet House)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stumpy’s Hatchet House is set to open in Greenville’s historic Judson Mill District in April.

The first two opening days will be April 14 and 15. from 5-10 p.m.

In honor of opening weekend - Stumpy’s says guests are invited to an evening of hatchet throwing free-of-charge.

Stumpy’s also says they will offer half-priced gift cards too. Reservations for opening weekend are strongly encouraged. You can click here to book a reservation for opening weekend (April 14-15).

Within a 7,000 square foot space, Stumpy’s will feature 22 axe throwing targets, axe-throwing related competitions and challenges, a fully stocked bar with wine and beer selections, and a variety of hors d’oeuvres. There are also games, including Tumbling Timbers, Stump Puck, Ring Toss, and Giant Checkers.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is located next door to Magnetic South Brewery.

Starting April 16 - Stumpy’s will operate on a regular schedule. They will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Upucan book reservations for on or after April 16 by clicking here.

