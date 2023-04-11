Coroner responding to deadly fire in Piedmont

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a deadly fire in Piedmont.

The coroner said the fire is located along River Ridge Drive.

At this time, we do not know how many fatalities there are or the cause of the fire.

Officials are currently on scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.

