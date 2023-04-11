Coroner: Woman dies in crash along I-385 in Greenville

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a woman was killed in a crash along I-385 on Sunday.

According to the coroner, just after midnight, two cars were both heading north on I-385 when a Audi S6 hit a woman in a Kia Soul causing the Kia to lose control and hit a retaining wall.

The driver of the Kia was identified as 68-year-old Rhonda Roberts.

The coroner said an autopsy performed on Monday determined Roberts died from blunt force injuries.

The manner of death was ruled as an accident.

MORE NEWS: Coroner responding to deadly fire in Piedmont

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Coroner called to deadly house fire in Piedmont
Coroner called to deadly house fire in Piedmont
Warning about mail theft in Union County
Warning about mail theft in Union County
Coroner called to deadly house fire in Piedmont
Coroner responding to deadly fire in Piedmont
Tri-County Technical College freezes tuition for fourth year
Tri-County Technical College freezes tuition for fourth year