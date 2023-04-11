Coroner: Woman dies in crash along I-385 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a woman was killed in a crash along I-385 on Sunday.

According to the coroner, just after midnight, two cars were both heading north on I-385 when a Audi S6 hit a woman in a Kia Soul causing the Kia to lose control and hit a retaining wall.

The driver of the Kia was identified as 68-year-old Rhonda Roberts.

The coroner said an autopsy performed on Monday determined Roberts died from blunt force injuries.

The manner of death was ruled as an accident.

