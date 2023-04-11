Deputies investigating after body found in Union County

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found outside Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Monarch Highway near Short Street just after noon.

Deputies said the body was found in an outside area.

At this time, we do not know if this incident is suspicious or if the person died of natural causes.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

