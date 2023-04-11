Deputies searching for missing woman from Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jeanette Brown, a missing 65-year-old from the Swannanoa area of Buncombe County.

Deputies said Brown was last seen on April 6 driving a dark 2010 Ford Expedition.

Deputies described Brown as a white female who is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. They added that she suffers from cognitive impairment and has been without her medicine.

Anyone with information regarding Brown is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

