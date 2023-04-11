Deputies seeks public help to find white enclosed trailer stolen from church

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said is seeking the public’s help to help find an enclosed trailer that was stolen from a church.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the enclosed trailer was reported stolen on April 6 from Return Baptist Church near Seneca.

Deputies said the trailer is a white Covered Wagon single axle 7′X12,’ enclosed trailer.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the trailer was taken from the church sometime between April 2 and April 5.

If anyone has information regarding this theft or noticed any suspicious activity in or around Return Church Road between the time the trailer was stolen, contact Crime Stoppers at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

Tips that lead to an arrest, could be eligible for a cash reward.

