‘Gonna keep coming’: Coach Staley reacts to 5 Gamecocks drafted to WNBA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Not one, not two, not three, not four but five! Where they do that at?!”

Monday night, five Gamecock women were selected in the 2023 Women’s NBA, the most in Gamecock history, and head coach Dawn Staley was elated.

“It’s hitting me hard right now,” said Daley in a tweet. “My freshies realizing their dreams tonight means everything to me...”

Gamecocks Women’s Basketball posted a video of Staley’s reaction to the five women selected in the draft:

The dream merchant @dawnstaley with a 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙙 ... and the receipts to back it up! pic.twitter.com/R2PMWc2dDK — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 11, 2023

The University of South Carolina said in program history, 18 Gamecocks have now been selected in the WNBA Draft, including 14 in the Dawn Staley era.

The five women selected Monday night were all top 25 draft picks:

Aliyah Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Laeticia Amihere went to Atlanta with the No. 5 pick.

Zia Cooke was taken at No. 10 by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Brea Beal was chosen by the Minnesota Lynx at No. 24.

Victaria Saxton is joining Boston in Indiana after being taken at No. 25.

“Draft day was a success!”, Staley said.

