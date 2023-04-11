Haywood Co. receives $25K to prepare for severe weather, natural disasters

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $25,000 grant provided by Duke Energy Foundation will help Haywood County Emergency Services prepare for severe weather and natural disasters.

Haywood County is one of the 24 organizations in North Carolina to receive $750,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation. The grant funding enabled Emergency Services to purchase an all-terrain Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) which will be used for urban and wilderness search and rescue and a variety of emergency response situations.

“This UTV is a piece of equipment that has been much needed in our department for quite some time. Its addition to our fleet ensures that we can safely and quickly transport responders to areas that larger vehicles, or those without 4-wheel drive, would not be able to access,” said Emergency Services Director Travis Donaldson in a release. “It has already been put to good use in recent weeks on multiple forest fire incidents.”

The grants are designed to help emergency preparedness organizations respond and recover quickly from major weather events and natural disasters through advanced preparation and planning.

Haywood County experienced severe flooding in 2021 and also flooding in 2022. This new vehicle will be beneficial to the county as they prepare for any other emergency weather situations in the future.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.