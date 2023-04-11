Inmate from NC found dead in Cherokee County Detention Center

(HNN File (custom credit))
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The coroner said a detention center officer found an inmate from Shelby, NC hanging in her cell Saturday morning.

According to officials, officers immediately cut the inmate down and called for EMS, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be preformed to assist with the coroner’s investigation of the death in custody.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after body found in Union County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Online store for Murdaugh artifacts draws sellers, backlash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have chosen Chicago as the site of the 2024...
‘We put up a good fight’ | Democrats spurn Atlanta for 2024 DNC in Chicago
generic graphic
Deputies investigating after body found in Union County
File Photo
Oconee Humane Society waives adoption fee to encourage adoption
Pictures documenting the destruction in the Bethel area of Haywood County on August 20, 2021
Haywood Co. receives $25K to prepare for severe weather, natural disasters