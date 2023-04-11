Inmate from NC found dead in Cherokee County Detention Center

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The coroner said a detention center officer found an inmate from Shelby, NC hanging in her cell Saturday morning.

According to officials, officers immediately cut the inmate down and called for EMS, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be preformed to assist with the coroner’s investigation of the death in custody.

