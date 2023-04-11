Investigation underway after man’s body found on railroad tracks, deputies say

Union Co. deputies investigating after body found in outside area near Monarch Highway and...
Union Co. deputies investigating after body found in outside area near Monarch Highway and Short Street on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found lying on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at around 11:41 a.m. that a train hit something on the tracks in the Monarch Community.

Deputies responded to the on Monarch Highway near Short Street and found multiple items along with a dead man lying on the tracks.

At this time, we do not know if this incident is suspicious or if the person died of natural causes.

The Norfolk Southern Railway Police and Union County Coroner’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Online store for Murdaugh artifacts draws sellers, backlash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have chosen Chicago as the site of the 2024...
‘We put up a good fight’ | Democrats spurn Atlanta for 2024 DNC in Chicago
Axe throwing house coming to Greenville
Alexander Allen Rowe, 25
NC man arrested following forced sexual assault investigation
Inmate from NC found dead in Cherokee County Detention Center