Investigation underway after man’s body found on railroad tracks, deputies say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found lying on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at around 11:41 a.m. that a train hit something on the tracks in the Monarch Community.

Deputies responded to the on Monarch Highway near Short Street and found multiple items along with a dead man lying on the tracks.

At this time, we do not know if this incident is suspicious or if the person died of natural causes.

The Norfolk Southern Railway Police and Union County Coroner’s Office are also assisting with the investigation.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

